Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash

The crash happened on SR 15 just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township in Defiance County.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning.

It occurred on SR 15 just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, Defiance County at approximately 5:35 a.m.

Tracy L. Perez, 55, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on SR 15. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and crossed over Ashpacher Road where the vehicle overturned. After coming to a rest, the car became engulfed in flames.

Miss Perez was wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OSHP was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance Sheriff’s Office and Noble Township Fire & Rescue.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.