Ohio State Highway Patrol hiring troopers across the state against low retention

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a big need for troopers.

Departments all across the state are hiring, as the past few years have been challenging when it comes to retention.

OSHP is targeting applicants between the ages of 21 and 30. Those who are accepted must go through a six-month academy process and will get paid $18.66 an hour.

Recruiters said new hires typically struggle when it comes to speaking face to face with those they may pull over or have to help on the side of the road, which is something they plan to focus on during training periods.

"Maintaining traffic safety is one of our biggest jobs obviously, but we do a vast variety of things, keeping the community safe is our main thing," OSHP recruiter William Watson said.

Watson said the OSHP isn't the only law enforcement agency struggling to retain staff.

Many departments across the state have struggled when it comes to recruiting members, especially during the pandemic. OSHP officials said they're slowly starting to see more of an interest.

"We're starting to see that pendulum kind of turn. So, we're seeing people start to come out but just not at the pace we like, but this is the reason why we're here. We're trying to interview and get ourselves out there. It's good to want to go back and help your community and we need people to be able to do that, who want to do that," Watson said.