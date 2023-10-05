Ohio State Highway Patrol: 23 deaths occurred on state roadways during Memorial Day weekend

Troopers did report a decrease in the number of traffic enforcement stops this year, compared with 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) has released traffic statistics from this past holiday weekend. It shows that there were 22 crashes that resulted in 23 deaths on state roadways between Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29.

The 23 fatalities eclipse the four-year high number of Memorial Day weekend traffic deaths in Ohio set in 2020, when 20 people were killed.

There were 18 traffic deaths in Ohio last year during the holiday weekend.

During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a total of 19,980 traffic enforcement contacts, including 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 safety belt citations. In addition, the OSP recorded 10,463 non-enforcement contacts including 2,107 motorist assists.

By comparison, the OSP made 26,126 traffic enforcement contacts in 2022, including 404 impaired driving arrests, 302 drug arrests, and 3,993 safety belt citations.

There were 182 distracted driving contacts made this holiday weekend, compared to 319 last year. Ohio's new distracted driving law went into effect in April, making it illegal for drivers to hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving in most situations. There is a six-month grace period before citations will be issued.

Cuyahoga County had the third-most number of traffic incidents in Ohio during the holiday weekend in Ohio with 842, trailing only Franklin County (966) and Erie County (948). Lorain County recorded 788 traffic incidents, ranking fifth.