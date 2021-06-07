Ohio State fans excited for full capacity games this fall

Gene Smith, OSU’s athletic director, said in an exclusive interview that if all things stay the course with COVID-19, games will be at full capacity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, the stands at Ohio Stadium will be filled with fans.

Gene Smith, OSU’s athletic director, told 10TV's Dom Tiberi in an exclusive interview that if all things stay the course with COVID-19, games will be at full capacity and fans can tailgate.

“Having an empty stadium, it just wasn't the same at all,” Robert Culp said.

He and his wife Kerrie are some of the newest Buckeye fans.

In the fall their daughter will be a freshman and play in the marching band.

“I’m so relieved that things are going back to normal. It's so fun to walk around campus and see people without face masks on you can actually look people in the eyes and know how they're feeling,” Culp said.

The news is something even the Miller sisters have thoughts about.

“For Ohio State, it's a big thing because now we have something to look forward to. Everyone's been walking around like all sad and depressed so I feel like this is something that will lift everyone's moods,” Ruth Miller said.

Yet, her sister doesn’t feel quite the same.

“A lot of people in one space really makes me uncomfortable. It makes me want to put on my mask, even though they say we don't have to,” Sherry Miller said.

Whether you watch the game at home or in person, the team’s home opener will be September 11.