Ohio State Fair to return with rides, performances in July

The 167th Ohio State Fair will run from July 27 to Aug. 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio State Fair will return to the Ohio Expo Center this year and run from July 27 to Aug. 7.

The state fair was canceled in 2020 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and was closed to the public in 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic.

According to a press release, Ohio State Fair staff are “actively working on enhancements that will make this year’s Ohio State Fair safe, fun, and memorable.”

The fair plans to follow applicable state and local protocols related to the spread of COVID-19.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

According to the release, the first acts in this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on March 7 with additional announcements on March 21 and April 4.

“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture, and so much more.”

During the 2019 Ohio State Fair, 934,925 people attended during the 12-day run.

Admission and Parking:

Hours of operation

Monday through Friday - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday* - 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

*Except Sunday, Aug. 7, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Gate admission prices

Adults (ages 13-59) - $10

Youth (ages 6-12) - $8

Senior (ages 60+) - $8

Children five and under - Free

General Parking - Free

Buy early and save!

Early Bird Admission - $6 (valid May 1-31) (lowest price of the year!)

Advance Admission - $8 (valid June 1 – July 26 only)

Midway ride-all-day wristbands - $25 each (through July 26 only)

Parking

NEW IN 2022: General parking is free to fairgoers in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate. Reserved parking is not available to the general public for purchase.

Rides

Midway Hours:

Wednesday, July 27 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, July 29 – 11 a.m. - Midnight

Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 – 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. **Sensory-friendly morning

Thursday, Aug. 4 – 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 – 11 a.m. - Midnight

Saturday, Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.