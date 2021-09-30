Ohio State business fraternity put on interim suspension during hazing investigation

Delta Sigma Pi is on interim suspension pending a full investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A professional business fraternity at the Ohio State University is on interim suspension as the university conducts a hazing investigation.

A spokesperson for the university said the Office of Student Life Student Conduct received allegations of hazing and the chapter's activities have been temporarily placed on hold.

The interim suspension is in place pending a full investigation.

"During this interim suspension, the chapter is not eligible to participate in any recognized student organization activities, including but not limited to organizational meetings or programs, intramural sporting events, recruiting of new members, organizational social events or social events with any other student organizations. The chapter must also cease all new member activity during the interim suspension," the office said in an emailed statement to 10TV.

The Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Pi was founded at Ohio State in 1921.

Details about the alleged hazing have not been released.