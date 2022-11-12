State Board of Education could vote on Title IX resolution this week

The resolution would require schools to tell parents when their child "questions their gender identity" or wants to be identified by another name or pronoun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education is expected to vote this week on a controversial resolution to Title IX that could remove certain protections for LGBTQ students in schools.

Many school board members across the state are saying this isn't what students in Ohio need.

"We urge the State Board of Education and state legislators to support Ohio’s local public school districts with policies that ensure the safety, inclusion, and resources necessary for the high-quality education of every child,” Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, President of the Gahanna-Jefferson School Board said in a statement.

She along with other current and former board members across the state have joined together to stand up against the resolution to oppose those changes to Title IX.

Piccolantonio told 10TV they have gained close to 100 signatures on a petition urging board members to reconsider the resolution.

“This is not something that we are asking of them. This is not what we need,” she said.

The resolution would require school districts to tell parents when their child "questions their gender identity," wants to be identified by another name or pronoun or other matters related to their gender identity.

It would also ask the legislature to approve a ban on teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Every single child in this state does belong, they are a part of our community, and they all deserve to have a high-quality education,” Piccolantonio said.

State board member Brendan Shea introduced the resolution. In a board meeting in October, he spoke about the need for the resolution.