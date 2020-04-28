COLUMBUS, Ohio — At this time, it's crucial for everyone to have access to the correct information revolving the daily coronavirus updates.

This includes Spanish speakers who may not understand English.

Lilleana Cavanaugh, the executive director with the Ohio Latino Affairs Commission says that's why their department is working to connect Latinos to the state government and vice versa.

"We have to demystify the situation. We have to provide them with real information, real facts and we want to hear the questions that they have," said Cavanaugh.

The commission's main focus is to help and serve all ethnic minorities while meeting their needs to overcome the pandemic.

The 3 main options available, include a website where there is a bilingual page, the second is through social media and the 3rd is through a team taking phone calls and questions.

"It's about survival. And we know that this is a really critical mass of individuals. The governor is very concerned. About Latinos and ethnic minorities and he wants us to make sure we're able to reach everyone in the state of Ohio," said Cavanaugh.

The commission is also asking you not to believe everything you hear.

"We need to make sure that number one, they understand the seriousness of what is happening. Number two, that they become a support network and support system among themselves. And number three, and really important is to get ride of all the myths that are out there," added Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh also says one of the main questions they get asked the most is if you're undocumented and you have symptoms, can you get help?

She says yes, you are highly encouraged to reach out to services without fear.

Here are the main websites you can visit if you need help or if you know a Spanish speaker who needs help.

This is the link to the livestream, Spanish interpreting.

This is the link to the Ohio Channel Videos with Close Caption.

Ohio Latino Affairs Resource Page.

Here is the link to COVID 19 Resource Page, with auto translate in Spanish, Arabic, Somali, Chinese (see bottom left corner of the page for auto translate feature).