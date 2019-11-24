OHIO, USA — Seneca, Huron, Ottawa and Erie counties are currently still under a level 1 snow emergency due to hazardous road conditions.

Snow Emergency Classifications are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

To view the state’s weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website.

We will continue to bring you the latest information.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast: Light snow continues through late morning, slick roadways possible

RELATED: Video: Indiana police officer engages boys in snowball fight on snow day