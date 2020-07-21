Ohio Senators weigh in on potential second stimulus check

Ohio's unemployment rate was 10.9% in June 2020, which is an improvement from the 13.9% in May

OHIO, USA — Over the past two months, many people have been able to go back to work, as restaurants, salons and other businesses have reopened.

However, there are still many people in Ohio without a job because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Rob Portman is weighing in on the possibility of a second stimulus check, saying he supports it, but only for individuals who need it the most, as the last round of checks went out to most Americans, regardless of employment status.

"I personally support making this next package as targeted as possible. It's important to provide help to everybody, but should you be getting a stimulus check, versus somebody who might need some more help on unemployment insurance because they don't have a good job to go back to," said Senator Portman.

Ohio's unemployment rate was 10.9% in June 2020, which is an improvement from the 13.9% in May, but still not nearly close to where it was back in 2019. Senator Portman is concerned people will continue to stay on unemployment instead of going back to work.

"We've got to do something about the unemployment insurance disincentive that's currently in place. Because there are people who are making more sometimes substantially more on unemployment than they could in their previous jobs," said Portman.

He said his focus in the next package is to set aside more money for testing and for schools as they prepare to reopen.

