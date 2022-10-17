Ohio Senators share thoughts on voter ID bill from opposite sides of the aisle

Republicans say Ohio House Bill 458 would help restore confidence in elections while Democrats say it's a solution looking for a problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate moved forward Tuesday with a bill that would make significant changes to how Ohioans vote, including requiring photo ID for all in-person voting. Previously, voters could show a utility bill or other form of ID.

House Bill 458 would also shorten the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot.

"Photo ID, basically requiring someone to prove they are who they say they are, is a great way to start the process," State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, said. "It's something we need to do."

Also included in the bill is a provision that would allow all Ohio citizens to obtain a free photo ID.

Gavarone is one of 24 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. Gavarone authored some parts of the bill and says the perception of voter fraud is discouraging people from voting.

"We need to make sure we improve that perception," Gavarone said. "We need to make sure we're doing things right. One case of voter fraud is too many in Ohio."

Meanwhile, Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, and other Democrats voted against the bill.

"I'm ashamed that this is what we're spending time on when there's so many more things that the state of Ohio needs to be working on," Hicks-Hudson said.

Hicks-Hudson says the tightening of deadlines makes it harder for Ohioans to vote and says it's attempting to fix a problem that rarely happens.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's website says his office has handled 630 cases of alleged voter fraud over the course of his administration, but also called voter fraud "exceedingly rare."

"Don't require people to have to go through extra hoops, either before or after the fact, in order to be able to vote," Hicks-Hudson said. "There's so many problems with this legislation that voters should really be up in arms, because it is restricting their ability to vote."

The bill still needs to be passed by the House before it reaches Gov. Mike DeWine for final approval.