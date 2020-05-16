On Friday, salons and barbershops were given the green light to move forward with reopening after being closed because of COVID-19.

Studio 3•2•NINE Salon Suites & Spa in southwest Toledo is one of those beauty salons that decided to open after almost two months of closing off to clients.

Those clients were enthusiastic to return.

"When I come here, I get the whole works," said Linda Coogler, a salon client for about 20 years.

"Happy, so happy," added Maxine Isaac.

The salon is reopening its doors to clients anxiously awaiting to have their beauty needs met during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was just ready, I was ready. I was at the finish line, ready to go. I was ready," said Larry Walker, a stylist at the salon.

Walker admitted he couldn't sleep last night, too excited to return to work.

"My decision was based on a couple things. One, were we ready and two, could we do it? And that's my decision I based it on and I decided to open based on why wouldn't I open up," said Doug Keetion, the operator and a stylist at Studio 3•2•NINE Salon Suites & Spa.

He says they have the modified salon procedures to keep clients safe.

That includes having clients wait in their cars for their appointments, which must be booked in advance.

Also, everyone must wear masks, and there is added sanitation and markers to keep people six feet apart.

It's all in an effort to return some normalcy to his clients.

"For most women, we step a little bit different when we feel confident about ourselves, you know. And I've been dragging cause it's like, 'oh what am I gonna do with this hair today?', you know. Because you have to take care of your business and get out," said Coogler.

Employees and clients say they understand some people think it might be too soon but that it's up to an individual to come to the salon.

"For some people, it's an easier transition. You know, some people have already been practicing the things that we have to practice now. And some people have already been doing that," said Walker.

"If you trust your technician and you trust your place that you're going, then you know it's up to you," added Isaac.

Keetion says the reopening is a step towards setting the example for other salons.

"We are the essential people. We're gonna get our economy moving. We gonna get homes happy again. We gonna get people happy again. We gonna get people looking good again. We gonna get people to want to do something," said Keetion."

"Your beautician is second to your doctor," added Coogler.

To make an appointment you can visit the salon's Facebook page Studio 3•2• NINE Salon Suites & Spa or it's website.

