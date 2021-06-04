These are the 20 safest places in Ohio: See where your hometown ranked in the 2021 'Safest Cities' list

Of the top 20, Perrysburg made the biggest jump in rankings compared to last year. It moved up 25 spots from 36 to 11.

What is the safest place in Ohio this year? That honor goes to Chester Township, according to the "Safest Cities" list from SafeWise.com. The study ranked 165 different places throughout Ohio based on FBI crime report statistics, population data and crime rates.

Here are the 20 safest locations in Ohio:

Chester Township (Geauga County) Olmsted Township (Cuyahoga County) Sagamore Hills (Summit County) Clearcreek Township (Warren County) Springboro (Warren County) North Ridgeville (Lorain County) Poland Township (Mahoning County) Hamilton Township (Warren County) Bay Village (Cuyahoga County) Seven Hills (Cuyahoga County) Perrysburg (Wood County) Hudson (Summit County) Berea (Cuyahoga County) North Royalton (Cuyahoga County) Powell (Delaware County) Clayton (Montgomery County) Brunswick (Medina County) Mason (Warren County) American Township (Allen County) Aurora (Portage County)

Didn't see your area on the top 20 list? See how 145 other locations -- including Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Toledo -- ranked HERE. You can also explore how this year’s list compares with the safest places in Ohio from 2020’s survey HERE.

"Although Ohio's violent crime rate is relatively low compared to most states, it had a small increase from 2.8 crimes per 1,000 people to 2.9 this year," according to the survey. “The state's property crime rate follows recent downward trends across the nation by moving down from 21.8 per 1,000 people to 20.6."

SafeWise also noted that Ohio is tied with Wisconsin for the lowest violent crime rate, but has the highest property crime rate in the region.