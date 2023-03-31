Lawmakers introduce Ohio Safe Homes Act to strengthen protections for domestic violence survivors

Under House Bill 143, victims of violent crimes like domestic violence or sexual assault would be allowed to terminate their lease early if the legislation passes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and state representative Michele Grim (D-Toledo) has introduced a bill to protect survivors.

The Safe Homes Act -- House Bill 143 -- was described on March 29 as a way to give survivors of sexual and domestic assault a new sense of freedom.

Grim, the bill's primary sponsor, said victims of violent crimes like domestic violence or sexual assault will be allowed to terminate their lease early if the legislation passes.

Lucas County Commissioner Lisa Sobecki said it’s not only a bill, it's a key to freedom.

"I was attacked in my home. So staying in that home until I could get moved out and until I could scrounge up the change and family donations in order to help me move, it was a lot of sleepless nights and just a lot of continuing to replay what had gone on in that environment," Sobecki said.

According to the National Violence Resource Center, in the U.S., one in five women "experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime" and nearly 25% of men "experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime."

And from those reported, more than 50% of the assaults were committed by an acquaintance or intimate partner.

Sobecki said survivors need a way to safety.

"Being able to move some that situation is a part of your growth and also potentially getting away from your perpetrator," Sobecki said.

Lisa McDuffie, the president and CEO of social services organization YWCA, said the nonprofit has helped serve a total of 2,112 survivors in Lucas County and they hope the Safe Homes Act serves survivors of mental, physical and financial abuse.

"When you look at this piece of legislation, it allows for victims to now gain freedom in knowing that they will now have the ability to break a lease and not have the weight of creditors on their backs," McDuffie said.

The bill also includes a tax credit for landlords who enter into an agreement with the vacating tenant.