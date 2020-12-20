Downtown Toledo restaurant donating portion of sales to Michigan restaurant workers

Starting on Monday, 10% of sales from Ohio customers and 15% from Michigan customers will go to workers at two local restaurants affected by a dine-in ban.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite a football rivalry that can get heated at times, especially in the border area around Toledo, there has always been a special relationship between Ohio and Michigan.

Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can count on each other to have their neighbor’s back during trying times.

Evidence of that special relationship was seen on social media this week when the Blarney Irish Pub in downtown Toledo announced they would be donating a portion of their sales to restaurant workers in Michigan who have been affected by that state’s ban on indoor dining.

The Blarney says that from Monday, Dec. 21 through Friday, January 15 they will be donating 10% of their food sales made by Ohio residents and 15% by Michigan residents to employees of two Michigan restaurants: Mason Jar Tap & Grill in Lambertville and Pavlov’s Brewing in Temperance.

Dine-in service at Michigan restaurants and bars has been on hold since November when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule closing dining rooms in the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19.