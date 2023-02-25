Ohio state Rep. Kris Jordan dies at age 46

Jordan was described by Speaker of the Ohio House of Representative Jason Stephens as a loving father of three, a man of faith, a leader and a friend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kris Jordan, the state representative for District 60, has died at age 46, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representative Jason Stephens confirmed in a memorandum Saturday afternoon.

Jordan was described by Stephens as a loving father of three, a man of faith, a leader and a friend.

Prior to serving in the Ohio House of Representatives, Jordan represented the 2nd district and served in the Ohio Senate for eight years. He was serving his third term in the house when he died.

Jordan, of Delaware County, was elected to his first term as Delaware County Commissioner at 25 years old and served in that position for six years before being elected as a state representative.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform everyone of the passing of one of our own, Representative Kris Jordan. Kris was a loving father, a man of faith, a leader, and a person I considered a very dear friend. Kris was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and devoted his life to his community, friends, and neighbors. My heart goes out to Kris’s family, especially his three children and loving parents, Ralph and Pat," Stephens wrote.

The Delaware County Republican Party released the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved friend and public servant Kris Jordan. Kris had lived a life of public service. I ask that you all keep his family in your prayers today and please be respectful of their privacy as they mourn together. We will keep you all aware of arrangements as details come forth. Eternal rest unto him, and may the perpetual light of our God shine brightly upon him.”

State Senator Andrew Brenner posted to Facebook recalling his time with Jordan.

“Kris has been a friend of mine since the early 90s. Together we created the first Teenage Republican Club in Delaware County, and he was the first president,” Brenner wrote. “Through the years, we have given one another political advice, been friends, and always talked on a regular basis. He truly cared about the cause of liberty and promoted small government policies as a county commissioner, State Senator and State Representative.

“His death is a great loss to our county’s Republican Party, the Ohio Statehouse and the conservative movement. My wife, Sara Marie, and I extend our sincere condolences to his parents - whom I have known for almost 30 years, his three children, and his ex-wife. We will be keeping them all in our prayers, and we encourage everyone to support them during this difficult time.”

Governor Mike DeWine also released a statement:

"Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan. We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County."

Following the death of Jordan, DeWine ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse and at all public buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County until sunset on the day of his funeral.

It's unknown at this time what caused his death.