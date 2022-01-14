Ohio redistricting panel gets back to work after map tossed

The state's redistricting commission was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court to come up with fairer map boundaries for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission returned to work on Tuesday to hammer out maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts that both parties can support.

The panel's meeting comes after the Ohio Supreme Court agreed with voting-rights and Democratic groups last week that had challenged the Republican-drawn maps as an extreme partisan gerrymander. That means they violated a constitutional amendment broadly supported by Ohio voters.

The maps of the Ohio House and Ohio Senate strongly favored the Republican party, though Ohio’s political mix is 54% Republican, 46% Democratic.

Justices allowed just 10 days to create new boundaries that are fairer to Democrats. Justices also retained jurisdiction over whatever maps the panel comes up with.

Last Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court also turned away a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered. The court's majority said the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber and four lawmakers sit on the panel. In an interview with the Ohio Capital Journal, DeWine said he doesn't regret voting for the maps that ended up being invalidated by the Ohio Supreme Court.

