Ohio pushes back tax filing deadline to align with IRS date of May 17

The deadline is now May 17 for Ohioans to file and pay their individual income and school district income taxes for tax year 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio tax commissioner on Wednesday announced the state is pushing back the tax filing deadline to May 17 to match the federal government and IRS deadline.

The deadline extension is for Ohioans to file and pay their individual income and school district income taxes for tax year 2020.

The new deadline is May 17, about one month from the original deadline of April 15.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain said the extension is to provide some relief to individuals affected by the public safety measures adopted to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As with the IRS extension, Ohio will waive penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. Also, as part of legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency, there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension.

The filing extension and waiver of P&I will be available to those filing Ohio individual income tax and school district income tax for tax year 2020.