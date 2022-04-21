2022 Primary Election Day | What you need to know

Links to information about where and when to vote in Ohio's May 3 primary, as well as what you can find on the ballot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where do I vote?

To find your polling place, visit this Ohio Secretary of State site.

When can I vote?

Absentee voting by mail began April 5.

Early in-person voting began April 5.

Election Day is May 3.

What's on the ballot?

To find out what's on the ballot in Lucas County, search for your precinct here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Defiance County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Fulton County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Hancock County, search here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Henry County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Ottawa County search here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Paulding County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Putnam County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Sandusky County, search here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Seneca County search for your precinct here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Van Wert County, search for your address here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Williams County, search for your precinct here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Wood County, click here.

To find out what's on the ballot in Wyandot County, search here.