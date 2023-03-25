More than 40,000 AEP Ohio customers still without power after high winds

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and saturated ground brought down numerous trees, poles and power lines throughout the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio said power restoration efforts may continue for several days due to the extent of damage from strong winds on Saturday. Customers are asked to prepare for a possible multi-day outage.

More than 40,000 AEP Ohio customers are without power as of 1:30 p.m. after strong winds moved through the state. In Franklin County, more than 2,000 customers are without power.

According to the power company, more than 2,000 line, tree, contractor, assessor and support personnel are working to restore power.



Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and saturated ground brought down numerous trees, poles and power lines throughout the state. AEP Ohio reported up to 125,000 people were without power during Saturday's storms.

Estimated restoration times for impacted areas are expected to be ready by early Sunday evening.

According to AEP Ohio, crews will work through the night and for as long as it takes to restore all customers.

AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.

