Ohio political leaders offer condolences, memories of late Sen. Bob Dole

OHIO, USA — U.S. leaders and military veterans are mourning the loss of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth.

Bob Dole is being remembered as a selfless war hero and congressional leader known for his integrity, humility and ability to work across the aisle.

President Joe Biden calls Dole “among the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”

Ohio leaders also offered condolences and remembrances upon news of Dole’s passing.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman:

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Senator Bob Dole, a true patriot who devoted his life to the nation he loved. During his nearly 40 years representing the people of Kansas, Bob was a principled leader and advocated tirelessly for disability rights, food security, veterans’ health care, and so many other issues. I’m proud to have called Bob Dole my friend, and to have worked with him on a number of issues when I was in the House and the first Bush White House and he served as Senate Majority Leader.

“Bob was also an American hero of the Greatest Generation, fighting on behalf of our country in World War II and earning two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his heroism and valor. We all owe a debt of gratitude for the extraordinary sacrifices he made on behalf of all Americans. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to Elizabeth and the Dole family at this time.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH – 9):

The passing of Senator Bob Dole is a deep loss for our nation. From his heroism on the battlefields of Italy during World War II, to his leadership in the halls of Congress where he worked to uplift those with disabilities, ensure food security for millions, and honor our service members – Bob Dole possessed true courage, and an unrelenting passion to move our country forward. My heart goes out to his wife Elizabeth and the entire family during this difficult time. We lift them up in prayer that they may find peace in his memory.

Congressman Bob Latta (OH – 5):

Marcia and I send our deepest sympathies to Senator Bob Dole’s loved ones as they mourn the loss of a giant who served his country dutifully. He served our nation as a soldier who was seriously wounded in battle in World War II and as a member of the United States House of Representatives and Senate. He left a lasting mark on our country and will be greatly missed by so many.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine:

We just heard that our friend, former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, has died. A few weeks ago, Fran & I received a surprise call from Elizabeth and him. He was a courageous, tough, strong, & compassionate man, who loved his country deeply. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/Qm19Szy7l7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 5, 2021