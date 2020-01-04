OHIO, USA — Ladies the time has come where you can purchase your feminine products tax free.

Even though Senate Bill 26 went into effect on April's Fools' Day of this year, this is no joke.

Last November, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that proposed the repealing of the state's sales tax, also known as the "Pink Tax," on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

Lawmakers considered the tax as discriminatory against women as hygiene products used by men are not taxed.

Consumer groups estimate Ohio woman pay $4 million in taxes for tampons and pads.

Democratic State Rep. Brigid Kelly, a co-sponsor of the bill, added the bipartisan efforts to get it this far speak to its impact on Ohio families.

“A step towards equality in the law for women was achieved today with the repeal of the tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. This tax cut will save Ohio women millions of dollars, from a tax I believe they never should have been paying. I’m proud to have led this effort to repeal this tax,” said Republican State Representative Niraj Antani, who sponsored the bill.

The bill also provides a tax credit for school teachers on buying school supplies and restores the small business tax dedication.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine signs repeal of Ohio's 'pink tax'

RELATED: Lawmakers want taxes on feminine products eliminated