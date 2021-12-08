Ohio House and Senate pass sports betting bill; awaits governor's approval

The Ohio House of Representatives and Senate have passed a bill that would legalize sports betting in the state.

After more than three years and several stops and starts, the Ohio Congress has finally passed a bill that would legalize sports betting in the Buckeye State.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate voted to pass House Bill 29, which would legalize sports betting in the state by the end of 2022. The bill now waits approval from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who stated earlier this year that it was only a matter of time before sports gaming was legalized in the state.

"Sports gaming's already in Ohio. Ohio's just not regulating it," DeWine said in March. "This is something that I think is inevitable. It's coming to Ohio.

"The members of the general assembly are working that process. I will have the opportunity to see what they came up with. I will have the opportunity to weigh in at the appropriate time. But sports gaming is certainly coming to Ohio."

The passing of HB 29 comes after a years' long process that followed the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a national ban on sports gaming in 2018. In the years that have followed, the Ohio House and Senate have created and even passed separate bills that ultimately never came to fruition, before coming to an agreement to move forward with HB 29 this past week.