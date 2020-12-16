Ohio parents face charges after organizing party bus for child's 14th birthday

Police say their southwest Ohio parents' actions are a violation of the state's COVID-19 protocols.

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Police in Southwest Ohio say parents and multiple juveniles are facing criminal charges after allegedly violating state health orders with a birthday party.

Authorities in the city of Mount Healthy, near Cincinnati, say a parent organized a party bus for a teen's 14th birthday party and that the vehicle took roughly 60 kids to the Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center. There apparently was an "open invite" for the gathering.

Get the latest COVID-19 updates from 3News here

After officers saw the bus and noticed few if any of the attendees were wearing masks or social distancing, several fights broke out among the kids, with one teen being arrested after allegedly taking a swing at one of the officers.

The bus driver later fled with the vehicle against the orders of police, leaving the group of five dozen "very agitated" juveniles behind. All of this occurred after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The group did not have permission to be at the shopping center, according to authorities, and the adults responsible for organizing the party will be charged with violating Ohio health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These include measures mandating masks and prohibiting large gatherings, along with a curfew in place for minors.

"Parents – it is your responsibility to manage your children," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The post continued: "Mount Healthy Police will not tolerate blatant law violations especially when such action endangers our community, our officers, and public health."