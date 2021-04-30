What is Ohio's open carry law?

What's lawful and what isn't under the state's open carry firearms law.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two recent incidents involving guns on the campus of Bowling Green State University have created questions about what is and isn't legal under Ohio's open carry law.

In Ohio, any individual who legally owns a firearm can openly carry in the state with or without a concealed handgun license. But there can be limitations in certain places.

On college campuses, firearms may only be carried if the school allows it. Those with a valid handgun license can carry if the college or university has a written policy.

However if the school does not have a written policy authorizing the practice, then carrying is illegal even with a license.

Licensed gun owners may carry in a school safety zone as long as the weapon is kept in their vehicle, and the individual does not enter a school building.

Unloaded firearms may be transported in a vehicle only if it is inside a closed package, case or box; in a compartment that can only be reached by exiting the vehicle; or in plain sight and secured.

A long gun may only be transported in a vehicle if it's stripped. If the gun can't be stripped, it must be in plain sight.