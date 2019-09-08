DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General's office and the Defiance County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a man found in the Maumee River back in May.

The man was located in the river in Defiance County and may have entered the water between Indiana and the recovery site, according to officials.

Police say due to the decomposition of the body, it is unclear how long the body was in the water.

The man is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, about 5'4" to 5'6" tall and weighing about 153 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his right shoulder with the word "Gemini" and colored stars. A second tattoo with the word "Music" is on the right side of his ribs.

“If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement – your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man,” Ohio AG Dave Yost said. “His loved ones deserve answers.”

Anyone with information should call Defiance County Sheriff's Detective Vandemark at 410-784-1155 or the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).