Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to unveil new license plate Thursday morning

The last time Ohio updated plates was in 2013.

On Thursday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to reveal the state's brand new license plate.

DeWine will hold an unveiling ceremony Thursday morning alongside Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman at the Ohio Department of Public Safety Atrium in Columbus.

The plate, which will be uncovered at 10 a.m., is the first update to the state's standard model since 2013.

According to a press release from DeWine's office, the new plate will be available to Ohio drivers by the end of the year.

