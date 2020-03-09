Ohio Medicaid aims to make telehealth expansion permanent

The Ohio Department of Medicaid expanded telehealth services in response to the pandemic. But now it is looking to make those services permanent.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over the course of the pandemic, there's been a dramatic increase in the use of telemedicine. Doctors and providers are using phones, computers and anything with a camera to reach patients.

Ohio Department of Medicaid is looking to expand telehealth to improve access to care.

Telehealth is not new, but the pandemic pushed it to the forefront for healthcare providers to stay safe while being able to continue services.

"People were afraid, afraid of coming out into the community for fear of not knowing what the virus was or could do to families," Health Partners of Western Ohio regional director Celeste Smith.

She said telehealth can be used for most non-emergency visits. And anyone with a phone can call or video chat with a doctor.

"Nothing beats the face to face and being able to see," she said. "But we can certainly treat individuals with high blood pressure and just calling in and having the update with the physician."

Reports from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention continue to show minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Smith stressed telemedicine has been a good tool in increasing access to those communities.

"Someone that is working two jobs, and has childcare, or has an issue with transportation, telehealth really alleviates that barrier to care," Smith said.

Medicaid expanded telehealth services early on in response to the pandemic. That expansion is set to expire Nov. 14. But Medicaid is now hoping to make it permanent. And Smith believes it's the right move.

"Not just for Medicaid, I'm hoping some of the other private insurances will do the exact same thing and follow suit. It is the new wave for providing care to patients," Smith said.