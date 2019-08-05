TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Means Jobs held a manufacturing-employer forum Wednesday at the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard as part of a series of In-Demand Jobs Week events.

Job candidates got the opportunity to network with possible employers like Fiat Chrysler and First Solar in a meet and greet.

"When you're building a brand new facility, you need folks that are operators on your floor, you need skilled trades-folks, manufacturing engineering technicians," Jay Lake from First Solar that was there presenting a panel on workforce development said. "We need engineers, we need folks that are working in different office positions, from human resources to accounting. Anything that you could think that would be required to help us run a large, very large manufacturing facility."

In-Demand Jobs Week continues on Thursday with the Community Resources Fair in downtown Toledo and on Friday with an information session on becoming a certified production technician.

Fore more details, you can visit the Ohio Means Jobs Facebook page.