Ohio Means Jobs starts apprenticeship program amid worker shortage

The industrial maintenance program will offer college credit and a living wage.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio Means Jobs Wood County announced a new consortium Friday to address the labor shortage in the region.

An industrial maintenance apprenticeship program will start May 3 in Bowling Green. The program is funded by incumbent worker training funds provided by Ohio Means Jobs Wood County and the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services.

Participants will complete the educational portion of their apprenticeship during an accelerated either-month program learning tools to master a trade. The program will also offer college credit that can lead to an associate's degree.

A living wage will be paid while receiving hands-on classroom training.