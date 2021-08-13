'I'm just out here for the smiles' | Northwood man aims to spread positivity with his Sign of Change

Tony Norton's sign isn't asking for anything. Instead, he's hoping to make everyone driving past him smile.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Tony Norton says he isn't homeless, down on his luck, a substance user or any other often erroneous stereotype that comes to mind when people see him standing on a street corner with a cardboard sign.

In fact, he has a full-time job as a project manager for a market research company.

Norton, also known as the "Sign of Change guy," stands on the median near the Chipotle and Burger King in Perrysburg a couple of times a week. He holds up a piece of cardboard, not asking for money, but sharing a positive message with everyone driving by.

He said he started doing this back around 2011, mainly as a social experiment.

"I wanted to see if people would think I was homeless standing out here - if they even bothered to read the sign I was holding (that) had a positive message on it as opposed to (thinking it was) something like begging for money or whatnot," Norton said.

He said struggled with depression himself and doesn't want anyone else to feel the same way.

"If I can stand out here and be goofy and make people laugh and smile, even just make one person day (smile) - a child or an old man, it doesn't matter. If it makes one person's day then it's worth the entire experience," Norton said.

He said the reaction from drivers isn't always positive, noting 90% of people just drive on by.

"I'm out here for the 10% that do react and do smile and just feel good about it," Norton said.

He said sometimes people do try to offer him money but he politely declines.

"I would rather them donate that money to charity or give that money to someone that needs it because I'm just out here for the smiles," said Norton.

You can follow Tony and his Sign of Change journey on his Instagram page here @signofchange.