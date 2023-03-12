Reports: Ohio man seriously hurt after zebra attack

The man suffered serious injuries to his arm. A medical helicopter was requested at the scene.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A zebra attacked and seriously injured an Ohio man Sunday night in Pickaway County, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported.

It happened in the 6900 block of Darby Road in Circleville, around 5:30 p.m.

According to the newspaper, the man was attacked and suffered serious injuries to his arm. A medical helicopter was requested at the scene.

The zebra was put down after it became aggressive to the sheriff's deputies, fire department personnel and others on scene treating the owner, Pickaway Sheriff Matthew Hafey told WBNS.

The exact nature of the attack remains under investigation. Additionally, the victim's name has not yet been released.

Further details were not immediately available.

Circleville is about 30 miles south of Columbus.

Editor's Note: The following video is from a previous, unrelated report.

