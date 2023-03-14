Ohio looks for new ways to fund road projects

The state wants to hear from you and your input on how to fund for the upkeep and development for roads and bridges.

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — Every time you fill up at the pump, part of the price you pay goes towards local roads, highways and bridges. Ohio's gas tax is written into the state constitution and is a flat tax, meaning it does not adjust for inflation.

Ohio's current gas tax is 38.5 cents per gallon and the tax on diesel is 47 cents per gallon.

Since hybrid and electric vehicles pay little or no gas tax, this bill also included an additional $100 registration fee for hybrid vehicles and $200 for electric vehicles to help cover the cost of bridge and roadway maintenance.

As people are turning more towards electric and hybrid vehicles, that means there will be less money to keep the roads and bridges in good repair. Because of this, Ohio is conducting a study to find a new way to fund maintenance.

Some options are raising Ohio’s gas tax, raising registration fees for all cars and a mileage based user fee. The state wants to hear from you and your input on how to fund for the upkeep and development for roads and bridges.

To learn more or to take the survey, click here.