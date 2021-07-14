Ohio Living Home, Health and Hospice offering assistance on creating will, funeral plans

Planning for your death now and having a will can help save your families the heartache and stress when the time comes for your passing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a conversation that is uncomfortable, but necessary, to have: your funeral plans.

If you're not sure where or when to start, Ohio Living Home, Health and Hospice can help you make your wishes known to your loved ones with an informational event on July 15.

"My Path, My Plan," held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will include guidance from an Ohio Living social worker, as well as financial POA information from an elder care attorney. Medical POA notaries will also be on site to assist with any documents, verification or affirmation needs.

Ohio Living Swan Creek and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice have joined forces with Elder Advocates & Estates, LLC to... Posted by Ohio Living Swan Creek on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The event will be held at Ohio Living Swan Creek, located at 5916 Cresthaven Ln. Make a reservation ahead of time, as space is limited.

A boxed to-go lunch will also be provided. After the event, you will be able to get a tour of the campus if you're interested.

