Ohio's new alcohol home delivery law takes effect: What you need to know

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill back in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Would you like some alcohol delivered to your doorstep? That option is now officially law in Ohio thanks to House Bill 674, which makes alcohol delivery permissible seven days a week – including holidays – as long as the beverage remains in its original container.

The person receiving the alcohol delivery must be at least 21 years old.

The law, which went into effect Monday, comes a few months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill back in January. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States thanked Gov. DeWine for his support of home delivery by issuing the following statement after the bill was signed:

“Governor DeWine has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” said Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President of State Government Relations, David Wojnar. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Ohioans and local businesses alike. We look forward to working with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, which has long been an advocate for modernization in the marketplace, during the rule-making process to allow responsible home delivery of distilled spirits.”

You can read the full bill below:

