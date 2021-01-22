Ohio issuing $300 unemployment checks for those collecting unemployment because of the pandemic

The payments are scheduled to last for 11 weeks, through March 13, 2021.

OHIO, USA — If you are collecting unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may start seeing an extra $300 in your payment.

This is part of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for eligible unemployment claimants.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says it's already started issuing the money.

If you are eligible, you can receive your benefits retroactive to Dec. 27, 2020.

A news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the payments are possible thanks to a system programming update.

"Each claim is important to us. We understand the urgency of providing Ohioans with the resources they need to support their families," said director Kimberly Henderson. "We worked quickly to align our system with the new requirements and I am pleased that we can now provide much needed relief to eligible claimants."

These benefits were first part of the federal CARES Act back in March.

However, the Consolidated Appropriations Act is providing this additional money now.

The new act could also provide for an additional 11 weeks of benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation for those eligible.