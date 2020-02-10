Ohio Investigative Unit continues successful enforcement of state health orders

Commander Eric Wolf says by and large most businesses across the Buckeye State are complying with state health orders in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Investigative Unit enforces the state's health orders for anyone with a liquor license. It enforces social distancing, the wearing of masks and the current ban on alcohol after 10:00 p.m.

Most businesses are complying according to OIU.

Back in the spring, enjoying a simple night out, like going out to eat, wasn't an option during the stay-at-home order

"We were shut down for 63 days," Jed's American Grill on Holland-Sylvania owner Jeremy Hartle said. "And then we were opened it was a slow trickle back."

Hartle said they've bounced back pretty well after a good summer where customers adjusted to the new measures.

"They all know the rules," Hartle said. "They know what they have to do now. And they just want to sit and enjoy a cocktail or have their favorite meal. So they're willing to do all the right things to do that safely."

Ohio Investigative Unit Commander Eric Wolf stated most businesses are complying with the orders. Since Governor Mike DeWine's first emergency health order back in March, over 18,000 visits have been made to businesses by OIU agents. 140 warnings and 199 citations have been issued.

"The most egregious violations are those who are allowing severe overcrowding, basically packing people into their establishments," Wolf said.

Hartle hopes the good faith shown by most businesses following the rules will lead the governor to end the 10 p.m. ban on selling alcohol, just as sports are starting to return.

"If Governor DeWine were to lift the 10 p.m., it would be life-changing for most of us," Hartle said.

Hartle added that businesses have a responsibility to lead by example and keep customers safe.

"We understand that we are a vital role in public safety, and helping make sure that everyone stays safe and can come out and eat and drink and have a good time," Hartle said.

"We would just encourage all those businesses to keep up the good work and as has been said by many before, we will get through this together," Wolf said.