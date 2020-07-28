Ohio House selects Cupp as new speaker after removing Householder amid bribery investigation

Cupp, a Republican from Lima, is a former Ohio State Supreme Court Justice. He did not vote for Householder as speaker in 2019. Cupp did vote in favor of HB 6.

Rep. Bob Cupp will now lead the Ohio House of Representatives as Speaker of the House.

This comes as House members voted 90-0 Thursday to remove Larry Householder as the chamber's top leader.

A federal grand jury indicted Householder and four others in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme less than an hour before the vote.

Cupp, a Republican from Lima, is a former Ohio State Supreme Court Justice. He did not vote for Householder as speaker in 2019. Cupp did vote in favor of HB6.

Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement upon the election of Cupp:

"I congratulate Bob Cupp upon his election as the new Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Speaker Cupp is a man of integrity who will serve Ohio well. I look forward to working with Speaker Cupp and Senate President Obhof in the days ahead."

WATCH LIVE: The Ohio House is reconvening to vote on a new speaker after Larry Householder was voted out this morning

Ohio House members voted 90-0 to remove Larry Householder as speaker on Thursday after he was charged in a bribery investigation.

An announcement about him being indicted by a federal grand jury came down less than an hour before the vote.



The resolution to remove Householder as speaker only required 50 votes in favor and takes effect immediately.



For now, he keeps his seat in the Legislature.

A decision on scheduling a vote to elect a new House Speaker would be up to Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis.

Householder and four other individuals are facing charges related to “a significant conspiracy” case tied to House Bill 6 and the $1 billion bailout it provided to help secure the future of two aging nuclear power plants in Ohio.

A conviction on the conspiracy to commit racketeering charge could carry with it a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a federal prosecutor said.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes released a statement Thursday:

“The criminal allegations detailed last week and the indictment handed down today made it clear that Larry Householder could no longer serve as speaker of the People’s House. His removal is the first step toward restoring public trust, which for the second time in three years has been eroded by Republican leadership that sees itself as above the law. It is my hope that the Republican Supermajority moves quickly to choose their next leader so Ohioans can have a functioning legislature.”

