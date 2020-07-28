x
Householder voted out as Ohio House Speaker

Members of the Ohio House voted to remove him as speaker after he was charged in a federal bribery investigation.
This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House members voted 90-0 to remove Larry Householder as speaker on Thursday after he was charged in a bribery investigation.

An announcement about him being indicted by a federal grand jury came down less than an hour before the vote.

The resolution to remove Householder as speaker only required 50 votes in favor and takes effect immediately.

For now, he keeps his seat in the Legislature.

A decision on scheduling a vote to elect a new House Speaker would be up to Assistant Majority Floor Leader Anthony DeVitis.

Householder and four other individuals are facing charges related to “a significant conspiracy” case tied to House Bill 6 and the $1 billion bailout it provided to help secure the future of two aging nuclear power plants in Ohio.

A conviction on the conspiracy to commit racketeering charge could carry with it a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a federal prosecutor said.

