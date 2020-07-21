Sources: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; FBI agents raid his farm in Perry County

The news comes as federal officials will talk about charges related to "charges related to $60 million bribe to state official and associates" this afternoon.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested, sources confirmed to 10TV News.

FBI agents were carrying out “law enforcement activity” Tuesday morning on Householder’s property in Glenford in southeastern Ohio, FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren said, without providing details. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed it was assisting the FBI at Householder’s farm.

According to a source, four others were arrested along with Householder: Neil Clark, of Grant Street Consultants; former Ohio Republican Party chair Matthew Borges; Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group; and Jeffrey Longstreth, an adviser to Householder.

Federal prosecutors say they'll announce charges related to a $60 million bribe to a state official and associates. David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a news release Tuesday that he and the FBI will discuss the charges Tuesday afternoon.