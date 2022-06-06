'We're not thinking about our whole community' | Transgender athletes ban bill passes in Ohio House

House Bill 151, banning transgender athletes from female sports, passed through the Ohio House and now heads to the Ohio Senate.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State House of Representatives gave the green light to House Bill 151, an education bill, last week with an amendment including new bans to athletics.

"Minutes before midnight, before June 1, they introduced an amendment to completely ban trans athletes in female sports," Joseph Wood, board member at Equality Toledo, said. "What a way to wake up to Pride [Month.]"

The "Save Women's Sports Act" was first introduced last year but died in the Ohio Senate.

"The 'Save Women's Sports Act' would require schools that are part of the OHSAA [Ohio High School Athletic Association] to designate separate teams for participants of the biological female sex," State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, said.

It would also permit schools, universities and athletic organizations from allowing transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

"The reason we have women's sports divisions is because biological males will always have a physiological and biological advantage over girls," Powell said.

In the bill, it would also require a physician's note and possible testosterone testing if someone's gender is being questioned.

"This bill empowers people to question other peoples' gender," Wood said. "There are so many families that have non-binary people in them, trans families and really, we're not thinking about our whole community."

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate.

Gov. Mike DeWine has questioned the need for a ban, arguing that these situations are typically handled within leagues and athletic associations.

The OHSAA claims it's not a problem and the amount of transgender girls and women competing is small.

Right now, the NCAA requires trans athletes to take testosterone suppression therapy one year before competing.

Powell's office sent WTOL 11 this statement:

"By passing the Save Women’s Sports Act as an amendment to HB 151 last week, the House sent a strong message that we will protect fairness in sports for women and girls in our state.

By an overwhelming margin, Americans and Ohioans believe individuals should compete on sports teams according to their biological gender. Public polling aside, this is simply the right thing to do. Women and girls in Ohio should never lose championships, medals, scholarships, or education and training opportunities to biological men. Parents should have the peace of mind that their daughters will always face an equal playing field in our state.