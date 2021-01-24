Ohio Highway Patrol officers applauded after arriving at house fire before Cleveland Fire Department, helping to evacuate residents

The two patrol officers safely evacuated one woman in a wheelchair who was exposed to the fire.

CLEVELAND — After a fire broke out in the 3700 block of W. 47th Street in Cleveland on Saturday night, two Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) officers sprung into action.

According to Cleveland Fire Department's (CFD) Public Information Officer, Michael Noman, Cleveland Fire responded to a house fire around 11 p.m. on January 23, with reports of "heavy fire" extending between the home's two-and-a-half floors.

Two elderly residents inside the duplex had self-evacuated before crews arrived on scene, and were later transported to MetroHealth for severe burns.

Norman told 3News that despite CFD's quick response, the first responders on scene were actually two OHP officers who were quick to help out in any way they could.

Officers Morales and Rose reportedly saw the fire while on patrol and then led Cleveland Police Department to the scene. The two ensured that residents within the area were evacuated, and helped to remove a wheelchair-bound neighbor who was exposed to the fire.