3 Perrysburg HS students in custody over alleged plot to harm others

1 student remains in the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center; at least 2 others are said to be involved. 1 student from another district also is implicated.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At least three Perrysburg High School students are in custody after officials uncovered "preliminary planning" among several students possibly intending to do harm to others.

At least one student from another school district also has been implicated. Superintendent Tom Hosler made the announcement Tuesday.

On Monday, WTOL 11 learned a Perrysburg student is in the Wood County Juvenile Justice Center after being charged with menacing for an alleged threat at PHS.

According to Principal Michael Short, another student reported a threat to PHS administration, and an investigation was opened. The student said a classmate made a comment perceived as a threat at the end of the school day on Thursday.

As part of the investigation, the Perrysburg school resource officer made contact with the student and the student's family. The Wood County Juvenile Prosecutor ordered that the student be sent to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday and the student remained lodged there as of Monday night.

The investigation by the Perrysburg Police Department is ongoing. Hosler said the district cannot provide any more details or release names at this time, citing an ongoing police investigation and the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act.

Perrysburg police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call the department at 419-872-8001.

"We are grateful for the students who reported this to school officials," Short said Monday. "It is important that when students 'see something, say something.' We also appreciate the work of our SRO who followed up immediately on the alleged threat."

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul A. Dobson on Tuesday also issued a statement:

"This continues to be a developing situation. We have no other statement or information to provide, except that, from the information we have received, there is no immediate threat to the Perrysburg Schools. Perrysburg Police Department and Perrysburg Schools have been and continue to be diligent in their investigation of the matter and communication of necessary information to the public. As always, we ask that students and parents continue to be observant and report anything of concern that they see or hear to the police or school administration."