Ohio lawmakers look to mandate AEDs in schools, sports locations

An AED could be the difference between life and death for someone suffering from cardiac arrest, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Pvt. Sterling Rahe said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Automatic external defibrillators -- AEDs -- could become more accessible in Ohio as lawmakers push for House Bill 47 in light of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest during a football game against Cincinnati in January.

"It is one of the most major links in the chain of survivability when it comes to CPR," Rahe said. "Basically what it is is a very sophisticated device that is very easy to use."

Rahe said AEDs only require a little bit of training and the equipment helpfully walks you through the steps.

If HB 47 is passed, AEDs could be required in all public schools, some private schools and at municipal sports and recreation locations.

Sean Flemmings, Whitmer High School's athletic director, said he thinks that Washington Local Schools is ahead of the game in regard to AEDs.

"We never want to have to use one, but if a situation presents itself, whether it's a student or someone at a game, you want to be able to react immediately," Flemmings said. "This is what this does for us, especially having them at every location like the bill talks about."

Rahe explained in layman's terms what AEDs do.

"The AED is looking for two specific rhythms in the heart," he said. "It sees that it can provide the electrical defibrillation to reset that activity of the heart and that's what they did to Damar."

AEDs are already in every school in the WLS district and staff are prepared to use them if needed, Flemmings said.

"This is something our medical experts here in our district have recommended for years," he said. "We have them at our baseball facility, our softball facility, at the football field and several inside."