Governor Mike DeWine signs bill allowing home delivery of liquor, revising existing sales provisions

A representative confirmed that Governor DeWine had signed the bill to 3News on Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday morning, 3News confirmed that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had signed House Bill 674, allowing for revisions of the state's former liquor laws.

The new law allows for the delivery of distilled liquor and spirits within the state, so long as the beverage is in an original container. The law also includes the removal of the Sunday and Holiday sales provisions, removal of the 24-hour and 4 a.m. sales provisions, and the creation of an F12 license that will allow permits for charitable organizations, labor unions, and other groups to have wine and beer at social events.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States spoke out on Twitter Friday afternoon, thanking Governor DeWine for his support and his decision to provide Ohioans with an easier method of supporting local businesses and purchasing alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Governor DeWine has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” said Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Vice President of State Government Relations, David Wojnar. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Ohioans and local businesses alike. We look forward to working with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, which has long been an advocate for modernization in the marketplace, during the rule-making process to allow responsible home delivery of distilled spirits.”

Back in December, Ohio Representative Juanita Brent (D- Cleveland), also voiced her support for HB 674, saying that the bill would change Ohio's liquor laws for the better.

“I am so glad I can say I am in favor of the Senate amendments to House Bill 674. We are really listening to the people,” said Representative Brent in a statement. “Before this bill was changed, there was an outcry of people who did not want 24 hour or 4:00 a.m. sales, and they wanted a voice on Sunday and holiday sales. These amendments show we are listening to the people while simultaneously giving our small businesses a fighting chance.”

The bill, sponsored initially by Brett Hudson Hillyer, and was co-sponsored by 15 Ohio representatives and 14 Ohio Senators, and passed in the house by a vote of 75-9.