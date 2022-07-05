x
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims in Highland Park

The flags will remain at half-staff through July 9.
Credit: wolterke - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's flags will fly at half-staff in honor of the victims killed in the Highland Park mass shooting that took place on the 4th of July.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the order in accordance with the same order issued by President Biden and will run through July 9, 2022.

As of the publishing of this story, seven victims have perished as a result of the shooting with at least 30 more injured.

The shooter has since been captured but evaded authorities for hours after.

