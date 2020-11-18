Watch live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in Cleveland to discuss COVID-19 spike

His visit to Cleveland comes just one day after announcing a statewide curfew that will be in effect throughout the next three weeks.

CLEVELAND — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is back in Cleveland this morning to discuss the state’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

He's speaking right now during a press conference at Burke Lakefront Airport. You can watch live in the player at the top of this story. Gov. DeWine is also expected to take some questions after making his remarks.

His visit comes after the city recorded 509 COVID-19 infections for Nov. 16 and 17, marking Cleveland's highest number of coronavirus cases within a two-day period since the pandemic began.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across, Gov. DeWine has also announced a new statewide curfew that goes into effect Thursday night for the next 21 days.

"We're not shutting down, we're slowing down," he said in a press release. "The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control."

Gov. DeWine hosted a similar press conference at the Toledo Express Airport earlier Wednesday morning.