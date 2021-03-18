WATCH LIVE | Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss Ohio's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in City Club of Cleveland forum with Tom Beres

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published on March 16, 2021.
Beres is back! 3News contributor and former senior political correspondent Tom Beres is going on-on-one with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Friday afternoon during a forum with the City Club of Cleveland.
The one-hour conversation, which you can watch live below at 12:30 p.m., will “review the year that changed Ohio and discuss what true recovery – economically, socially and educationally – actually entails” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. DeWine’s sit-down interview with Beres comes just a few days shy of one year since the state’s stay-at-home order was put into effect. Now, 12 months later, Ohio is now in the process of vaccinating thousands of people across the state each day with plans to open vaccination eligibility to everybody ages 16 and older starting March 29. The state also opened its first mass COVID vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland with a goal of administering 6,000 shots per day.
The event will be available at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the player below:
If you have any questions you’d like to ask during the City Club event, you can tweet them @TheCityClub or send as a text to 330-541-5794.
