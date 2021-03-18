WATCH LIVE | Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss Ohio's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in City Club of Cleveland forum with Tom Beres

The conversation will focus on what true recovery actually means economically, socially and educationally.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published on March 16, 2021.

Beres is back! 3News contributor and former senior political correspondent Tom Beres is going on-on-one with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Friday afternoon during a forum with the City Club of Cleveland.

The one-hour conversation, which you can watch live below at 12:30 p.m., will “review the year that changed Ohio and discuss what true recovery – economically, socially and educationally – actually entails” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be available at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the player below:

If you have any questions you’d like to ask during the City Club event, you can tweet them @TheCityClub or send as a text to 330-541-5794.