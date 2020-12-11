Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: ‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’

'It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States,' Gov. DeWine said in a CNN interview Thursday.

Although President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has acknowledged the outcome in a new CNN interview.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect. Joe Biden is the president-elect.” Gov. DeWine said Thursday morning just days after previously issuing a statement in which he congratulated Biden. “The President and his campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open. Our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. I’m a former prosecutor. I’m a great believer in the ability to have your courts and go into make a case. They have every right to do that, and that looks like what they’re trying to do.”

When he was asked for his thoughts on the merits of President Trump’s case, Gov. DeWine said his focus is on battling spread of COVID-19.

“Look, I’m worried about this virus. I’m not looking at what the merits of the case are,” he continued. “It would appear that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. We just all need to take a deep breath. There’s a process for all of this. We need to follow the process and we need to move this country forward. I think the most important thing is that we come together as a country. We have a common enemy. It’s not Republicans and it’s not Democrats. Our common enemy is this virus. This is a once in a 100 year tragedy, and we’ve got to pull all of us together. That’s what I’m trying to do in Ohio is pull Democrats, Republicans, Independents, everybody together. Let’s go fight this virus. Let’s not fight each other.”