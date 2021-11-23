Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reveal details of body camera rollout plan for all Highway Patrol troopers statewide

'Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire,' Gov. DeWine said earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will host a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce details of the state’s plan to roll out body-worn cameras for all Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

The press conference, which his happening in Columbus at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Gov. DeWine will be joined by Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro for the announcement.

Back in September, Gov. DeWine announced a $5 million grant was available “to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body camera equipment and pay for associated expenses.”

"Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire, but most law enforcement agencies in Ohio don't have them because they can't afford them," Gov. DeWine said at the time. "One of my top priorities has always been ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to best serve the public, and this new grant program will help eliminate the cost barriers associated with body-worn cameras and will contribute to a safer Ohio."

